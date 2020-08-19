China’s Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Domestic Security Forces in First Broad Purge Dozens of officials have been taken down in Mao-style rectification campaign; ‘scrape the poison off the bone’ https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinas-xi-jinping-tightens-grip-on-domestic-security-forces-in-first-broad-purge-11597773887 A senior ally of Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for a Mao-style purge of China’s domestic-security apparatus last month, saying it was time to “turn the blade inwards and scrape the poison off the bone.” The cleansing commenced swiftly. Within the first week after the call to action, Communist Party enforcers had launched investigations... This is great news. The older generation must be put to pasture. They are too badly damaged by the 1980s and 1990s. Let the young people rise up in the hierarchy.