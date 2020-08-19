/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 19, 2020

China’s Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Domestic Security Forces in First Broad Purge

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by Feng Leng, Aug 19, 2020 at 7:08 AM.

  1. Aug 19, 2020 at 7:08 AM #1
    Feng Leng

    Feng Leng

    China’s Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Domestic Security Forces in First Broad Purge

    Dozens of officials have been taken down in Mao-style rectification campaign; ‘scrape the poison off the bone’

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinas-xi-jinping-tightens-grip-on-domestic-security-forces-in-first-broad-purge-11597773887

    A senior ally of Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for a Mao-style purge of China’s domestic-security apparatus last month, saying it was time to “turn the blade inwards and scrape the poison off the bone.”

    The cleansing commenced swiftly.

    Within the first week after the call to action, Communist Party enforcers had launched investigations...


    This is great news. The older generation must be put to pasture. They are too badly damaged by the 1980s and 1990s. Let the young people rise up in the hierarchy.
     
  2. Aug 19, 2020 at 7:24 AM #2
    8888888888888

    8888888888888

    I'm worried the young get remove as well. Seems like a power play so he can stay on until he dies like Mao expect Mao is a well respected military commander who unify China.
     
  3. Aug 19, 2020 at 7:26 AM #3
    bolo

    bolo

    One Mao Tse Tung is worth 100 million Chinese.
     
  4. Aug 19, 2020 at 7:28 AM #4
    atan651

    atan651

    I want him to be more offensive and aggressive towards all those foreign devils!
     
  5. Aug 19, 2020 at 7:29 AM #5
    8888888888888

    8888888888888

    Which is why Mao can stay until he dies, Deng can also because he successfully led military command before and succeeded which is why Mao prefer him in charge unlike a politician. Xi should have stick with the term limit because he is not those two.
     
  6. Aug 19, 2020 at 7:34 AM #6
    bolo

    bolo

    No one is more capable than Xi in China now. Xi is still worth more than the whole Communist party.
    Or maybe you prefer Tsai Ying Ren in charge ?
     
  7. Aug 19, 2020 at 7:36 AM #7
    8888888888888

    8888888888888

    He didn't lead troops into battle, so I doubt he is down to earth and might get reckless. Both Mao and Deng knew when to quit when they see opposition is too high.
     
