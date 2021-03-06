What's new

China's Xi Jinping Says Soon No Enemy Will Be Able to Defeat the Country

China's Xi Jinping Says Soon No Enemy Will Be Able to Defeat the Country
BY JOHN FENG
ON 5/6/21 AT 12:49 PM EDT

China can be undefeatable in a world mired in political turmoil, as long as it is self-reliant and balances its relationship with the outside world, Xi Jinping told Communist Party cadres in January.

His 10,000-word speech, given just five days after the Capitol Riots in the U.S., were published by the party's bimonthly theoretical journal Qiushi last Friday.

In his remarks titled "Seizing a New Development Stage, Implementing a New Development Philosophy and Constructing a New Development paradigm," the Chinese leader said the world was experiencing "profound change not seen for a century."

China, Xi alluded, has the right leadership and government to capitalize on the "enormous and unprecedented" opportunities and challenges facing the country's development. There would be more opportunities than challenges, he predicted.

"The world today can be characterized by one feature—'turmoil'—and this trend is likely to continue," Xi told officials at the Central Party School on January 11.

As the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the world, the "superiority" of different leaderships and political systems was "immediately evident," he said.

"Time and momentum are on our side," Xi added. "This is where our conviction and strength lie, and where our resolve and confidence reside."

In his talk, Xi stressed the importance of balance between the Chinese economy's self-sufficiency and its opening-up to external markets.

He said: "As long as we can stand on our own and maintain fluidity in our domestic [market] circulation, we will be invincible and can weather any storm."

"We will remain vigorous and continue to survive and development," he added. "No one can defeat us."

Xi called for the rapid construction of a new development paradigm, where "survivability, competitiveness, development and sustainability" ensure no delays to the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

The Chinese president also quoted the 1936 words of Communist Party icon Mao Zedong: "No matter how complicated, grave and harsh the circumstances, what a military leader needs most of all is the ability to function independently in organizing and employing the forces under his command.

"He may often be forced into a passive position by the enemy, but the important thing is to regain the initiative quickly. Failure to do so spells defeat. The initiative is not something imaginary but is concrete and material."

July 2021 marks 100 years since the Chinese Communist Party's founding and is one of two major milestones Xi could preside over, the other being the 100th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027.

China's Xi Jinping says soon no enemy will be able to defeat the country

The Chinese leader's 10,000-word speech was given to Chinese Communist Party cadres in January and published last month.
Soon? So right now it's open season? That's a heck of a way to admit to the hiding they received in Ladakh. Did he also release the name of the 40 odd dead Chinese? Or will he release those after they build the road in Dokhlam? You know the one they can't build because of the weather. For 3 years.
 
Soon? So right now it's open season? That's a heck of a way to admit to the hiding they received in Ladakh. Did he also release the name of the 40 odd dead Chinese? Or will he release those after they build the road in Dokhlam? You know the one they can't build because of the weather. For 3 years.
Lol...

China is saving India from its Covid hell.... At least has some shame??
 
I like this kind of statements from President Xi.. props!

Marking his territory! respect.. This is a warning send out to certain people..
 
Soon? So right now it's open season? That's a heck of a way to admit to the hiding they received in Ladakh. Did he also release the name of the 40 odd dead Chinese? Or will he release those after they build the road in Dokhlam? You know the one they can't build because of the weather. For 3 years.
You should go and try to find your share of oxygen, China has no interest being compared with India.
 
Lol...

China is saving India from its Covid hell.... At least has some shame??
Lol. No. China started and spread the pandemic. If India is in Covid hell, it is because of the demonic entity known as China.
You should go and try to find your share of oxygen, China has no interest being compared with India.
You should stop starting pandemics.
 
Lol. No. China started and spread the pandemic. If India is in Covid hell, it is because of the demonic entity known as China.
You got the virus from Europe and middle east, and how come among all the countries being hit by the virus , India performes the worst? Cow pee doesn't seem to do it job properly.
 
You got the virus from Europe and middle east, and how come among all the countries being hit by the virus , India performes the worst? Cow pee doesn't seem to do it job properly.
I defer to your expertise on such gastronomical intakes. Shame you didn't use the same expertise and consumed something which started a pandemic around the globe.
 
You got the virus from Europe and middle east, and how come among all the countries being hit by the virus , India performes the worst? Cow pee doesn't seem to do it job properly.
I suggest you refrain from abuse - you tot fake information about covid.

You have been told before not to post fake news on Covid.
 
I defer to your expertise on such gastronomical intakes. Shame you didn't use the same expertise and consumed something which started a pandemic around the globe.
We defeated the virus and enjoy our lives ever since from early last year, and you guys now are collecting fire wood burning your dead on open streets, India is indeed a hell on earth now, I guess today's India is the closest thing one can ever imagine to real hell.
I suggest you refrain from abuse - you tot fake information about covid.

You have been told before not to post fake news on Covid.
What information is fake? This one?
Coronavirus entered India from Europe, Middle East and not China, claims IISc study

The report used genomics to suggest that the virus spread through the most travelled countries
english.jagran.com
 
Lol. This current strain of virus is all of India's making due to poor hygiene .... This is a new virus... Called Indian-Covid
Maybe it's called that in the Communist world. In the democratic civilized world, we all know it's origin can be traced to a wet market in Wuhan.
We defeated the virus and enjoy our lives ever since from early last year, and you guys now are collecting fire wood burning your dead on open streets, India is indeed a hell on earth now, I guess today's India is the closest thing one can ever imagine to real hell.


What information is fake? This one?
Coronavirus entered India from Europe, Middle East and not China, claims IISc study

The report used genomics to suggest that the virus spread through the most travelled countries
english.jagran.com
Nah. That's not what the Chinese refugees in India tell us. They've seen both. India and China. Hell would be a step up for China. Actually several steps up.
 
