beijingwalker said: China's Xi Jinping Says Soon No Enemy Will Be Able to Defeat the Country

His 10,000-word speech, given just five days after the Qiushi last Friday.



In his remarks titled "Seizing a New Development Stage, Implementing a New Development Philosophy and Constructing a New Development paradigm," the Chinese leader said the world was experiencing "profound change not seen for a century."



China, Xi alluded, has the right leadership and government to capitalize on the "enormous and unprecedented" opportunities and challenges facing the country's development. There would be more opportunities than challenges, he predicted.



"The world today can be characterized by one feature—'turmoil'—and this trend is likely to continue," Xi told officials at the Central Party School on January 11.



"Time and momentum are on our side," Xi added. "This is where our conviction and strength lie, and where our resolve and confidence reside."



In his talk, Xi stressed the importance of balance between the Chinese economy's self-sufficiency and its opening-up to external markets.



He said: "As long as we can stand on our own and maintain fluidity in our domestic [market] circulation, we will be invincible and can weather any storm."



"We will remain vigorous and continue to survive and development," he added. "No one can defeat us."



Xi called for the rapid construction of a new development paradigm, where "survivability, competitiveness, development and sustainability" ensure no delays to the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."



The Chinese president also quoted the 1936 words of Communist Party icon Mao Zedong: "No matter how complicated, grave and harsh the circumstances, what a military leader needs most of all is the ability to function independently in organizing and employing the forces under his command.



"He may often be forced into a passive position by the enemy, but the important thing is to regain the initiative quickly. Failure to do so spells defeat. The initiative is not something imaginary but is concrete and material."



July 2021 marks 100 years since the Chinese Communist Party's founding and is one of two major milestones Xi could preside over, the other being the 100th anniversary of the



Soon? So right now it's open season? That's a heck of a way to admit to the hiding they received in Ladakh. Did he also release the name of the 40 odd dead Chinese? Or will he release those after they build the road in Dokhlam? You know the one they can't build because of the weather. For 3 years.