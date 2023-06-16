What's new

China’s Xi Jinping backs ‘just cause’ of Palestinian statehood

Song Hong

Song Hong

President Xi Jinping says China backs the Palestinian struggle for statehood as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas arrived for a three-day visit.

The Palestinian leader was welcomed with full military honours at the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday in Beijing.

“We are good friends and partners,” Xi told Abbas at the start of their meeting. “We have always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights.”

Xi made the comments as China stakes out a greater role in the Middle East to edge out the United States’s influence there while seeking to facilitate Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

A solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict lies in the establishment of an “independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital”, Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese state media – reiterating a 1967 UN Security Council resolution that Israel rejects.

Abbas said his administration was “looking forward to strengthening cooperation with China” and securing investment.

2023-06-14T112704Z_183384960_RC2ZI1AE1YKR_RTRMADP_3_CHINA-PALESTINIANS-1686747557.jpg
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

I don't think China would necessarily heat Palestine up against the Israeli occupiers.

It's just lip service at the moment whilst their power and influence in the Middle East will begin to eclipse the power of the US there
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

Nightmare for the Jews.

Finally an heavyweight impartial new kids on block shows up.

The Jews are among the worst violator of human rights, killing babies, encroaching land, starving innocent -- at the same time cry anti Semitism.

I cant wait seeing China fking them.
 
Char

Char

AlKardai said:
I don't think China would necessarily heat Palestine up against the Israeli occupiers.

It's just lip service at the moment whilst their power and influence in the Middle East will begin to eclipse the power of the US there
China's lip service is also very important.

More importantly, the countries in the Middle East except Israel are reconciling, and the Arab countries have reunited.

The countries in the Middle East will be independent in terms of security, and the establishment of a Palestinian state is a prerequisite for the peace talks between Palestine and Israel.
 

