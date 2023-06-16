China’s Xi Jinping backs ‘just cause’ of Palestinian statehood China believes in an ‘independent Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital’, Xi says.

President Xi Jinping says China backs the Palestinian struggle for statehood as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas arrived for a three-day visit.The Palestinian leader was welcomed with full military honours at the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday in Beijing.“We are good friends and partners,” Xi told Abbas at the start of their meeting. “We have always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights.”Xi made the comments as China stakes out a greater role in the Middle East to edge out the United States’s influence there while seeking to facilitate Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.A solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict lies in the establishment of an “independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital”, Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese state media – reiterating a 1967 UN Security Council resolution that Israel rejects.Abbas said his administration was “looking forward to strengthening cooperation with China” and securing investment.