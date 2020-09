such a joke,japanese economy and chinese economy are totally intertwined,japan will only support in mouth for hongkong protest like incidents to appease the western democracies ,they aren't joining any anti chinese coalition.

Kono taro will be weeded out.

Australia is just US's lapdog,it has no reason to cross china ,but can flip anytime with upcoming election though not that likely under the murdoch media's embargo,China is by far Australia's largest trading partner so there's some chance of policy reversal. But one shouldn't underestimate the racist western supremacists ideology of the anglo saxon nations that are extremely afraid of yellow peril,these are civilization with an ancient tribe like mindset under the cloak of modern democracy