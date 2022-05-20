China’s world-first drone carrier is a new ‘marine species’ using AI for unmanned maritime intelligence​

Unmanned ship launched on Wednesday can carry dozens of drones, unmanned ships and submersibles to create a powerful ocean research tool, state journal says

88-metre vessel can reportedly quickly intercept, besiege and expel invasive targets

Zhu Hai Yun is expected to be delivered by the end of this year. Photo: Weibo