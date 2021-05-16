What's new

China’s wolf warriors are undermining Beijing’s empathetic messaging on India’s Covid-19 crisis

I know there's already a thread for this by me about China's wolf warriot but due to the chinese members continued psychopathy in here towards India's covid crisis I think it deserves a separate thread.

May 4, 2021
This article has been updated.
China has been trying hard to repair its global image, tarnished by the spread of Covid-19, but its efforts are being undermined by some of its “wolf warriors.” The term used to refer to aggressive Chinese diplomats, but now nationalistic government social media accounts have also joined the ranks.
On Saturday (May 1), the official Weibo account of China’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission stirred a huge backlash after one of its posts attached a picture juxtaposing China’s successful launch of a module into space with one that shows India’s cremation pyres burning at night. “China lighting a fire versus India lighting a fire,” the post read.
The insensitive comment from the commission, which oversees China’s courts and law enforcement bodies, soon attracted nationalistic endorsement for appearing tough towards India, which has long had border disputes with China. India is fighting a devastating second wave of Covid-19.
But the post also sparked criticism from many Chinese internet users who say it lacked humanity and empathy for the suffering of people in other countries. “Some defended the post by saying it was only criticism of the Indian government’s handling of Covid-19. But have those people thought that by focusing only on the propaganda war between China and India, they ignored the citizens suffering in both countries,” said one user.
The post had been shared more than 9,000 times before it got deleted that day. Meanwhile, another Weibo post last week by China’s Ministry of Public Security, comparing China’s emergency Covid hospital with India’s mass cremations, also got deleted. The removal of the posts was likely a result of orders from within the government, as censors at Weibo usually do not have the power to delete posts by authorities, Eric Liu, a former censor at Weibo who now lives in the US, told Quartz.
Who are the wolf warriors?
“The fact the post was deleted so quickly is a sign that it does not represent China’s official position on the tragedy unfolding in India,” said Natasha Kassam, the director of the Lowy Institute’s public opinion and foreign policy program and a former Australian diplomat.

“However, this is a crucial example of where senior leaders set the tone with aggressive and nationalistic language, and more junior officials respond and mimic this behavior'” she told Quartz. “In [Chinese president] Xi Jinping’s China, it isn’t hard to imagine a social media manager believing that a post mocking India would ingratiate them with their superiors.”
Under Xi, China’s diplomatic policy has become ever more aggressive. While former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping wanted to “keep a low profile and bide your time,” Beijing is gradually diverting from that theory and becoming more comfortable with utilizing and encouraging nationalism at home to look tough and rally support.
Some of the most enthusiastic followers of the new direction include foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who promoted an unfounded conspiracy theory linking Covid-19 to the US army last year. Figures like Zhao have been dubbed “wolf warriors,” a name borrowed from a namesake nationalistic Chinese movie.
But the controversy and international attention brought by the deleted post highlight a major shortcoming of the wolf warrior approach. The damage could far exceed the benefits it might have, such as distracting Chinese citizens from China’s domestic problems. Instead, the negative feeling towards China because of such messaging could bury its more empathetic gestures to India’s Covid-19 crisis and further strain the two countries’ relationship.
China has sent India medical supplies, including over 21 million masks and more than 21,000 oxygen ventilators, and is producing another 40,000 oxygen generators for India, according to China’s ambassador to India. Xi sent condolences for India’s Covid victims to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi last week, vowing to enhance China’s cooperation with the country to fight the pandemic, while China’s foreign minister Wang Yi said last month that China would do the utmost to help India.
In addition, China’s foreign ministry told Bloomberg, in response to the post, that people should pay attention to “the Chinese government and mainstream public opinion supporting India’s fight against the epidemic,” and said more supplies will be sent to India in the coming days.
“China has been sending medical supplies to India to tackle the pandemic, which is much appreciated,” said Kazim Rizvi, founding director of Delhi-based think tank The Dialogue.”But such insensitive comparisons are in poor taste.” The Chinese government should “reprimand” whichever authorities are behind the Weibo posts, he tells Quartz, so as not to “aggravate the already tense ties between India and China.”
An opportunity for Taiwan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1388648054606102531
China’s widening rifts between India have, meanwhile, left an opening for Taiwan, which has been governed independently from China since 1949 but is still viewed by Beijing as part of its territory. This has led to strong Chinese resistancetowards international recognition of Taiwan. As Beijing now struggles to project its soft power globally, Taiwan could grab the opportunity to increase its influence, say analysts.
On Sunday, Taiwan flew over 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders to help India stem its Covid surge, and Taiwanese officials were quick to post messages of sympathy and solidarity across social media channels.
“The epidemic knows no borders,” Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Joanne Ou told Quartz. “In this difficult moment, Taiwan and India stand together to jointly respond to the challenges of the pandemic.”
The messages from Taiwanese authorities display the island’s agile, proactive “cat diplomacy” approach towards India, and the prospects of potential engagement with India once the pandemic subsides, according to Sana Hashmi, a visiting fellow at the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation. “However, in the case of China, while the government is still attempting to revamp its image in India by taking advantage of this crisis, several social media accounts affiliated to the Party are doing the opposite—[which] further goes on to tell us how divided and hawkish China is on India,” Hashmi says.
Update: A quote from Kazim Rizvi, founding director of Delhi-based think tank The Dialogue, was added on May 5. Additional reporting by Niharika Sharma.

China's wolf warriors are undermining Beijing's empathetic messaging on India's Covid-19 crisis

1621155247368.png

Anyone else wants to add something to the wall of shame?
 
A Chinese Communist Party-linked account mocked India's Covid crisis on social media. It backfired

Hong Kong (CNN)For most of China, last week's launch of the first module of its planned space station was simply a moment of pride. But for one social media account linked to the ruling Communist Party, it was a crass opportunity to mock India's Covid-19 tragedy.
On the micro-blogging platform Weibo, the account posted a photo of the Chinese Long March-5B carrier rocket blasting off, alongside a picture of cremation pyres burning at night in India under the watch of people in hazmat suits.
"China lighting a fire versus India lighting a fire," the caption read, accompanied by a hashtag declaring that India's Covid-19 cases had surged past 400,000 a day.


The account that posted the photos is linked to the Central Commission for Political and Legal Affairs, a powerful organ of the ruling Communist Party, overseeing the country's courts and law enforcement bodies. Several other government accounts run by the police and local courts shared the pictures.
Though nationalist sentiment against India has been running high in recent months due to border disputes, many Chinese social media users were shocked. "I can't believe this was posted by a government account. Why do you need to use the suffering of others to highlight national pride?" read one top comment underneath the post.
"How can this be approved (by censors)? It's a complete disrespect of human life," read another.
Weibo posts about India from two official Chinese government accounts sparked a major backlash over the weekend.


Weibo posts about India from two official Chinese government accounts sparked a major backlash over the weekend.

Even Hu Xijin, the Editor in Chief of the Global Times, a state-run newspaper known for its nationalist stance, criticized the post: "I don't think it's proper for social media accounts of certain Chinese official institutions or other influential forces to mock India at present."
Amid the backlash online, the post comparing China's launch to India's Covid deaths was removed from Weibo. A hashtag relating to the post was also deleted. The censorship could well have been a sign of disapproval from higher up in the Party. Just days earlier, President Xi Jinping sent condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered China's assistance, following a series of similar pledges by Chinese officials -- all part of an effort to present Beijing as a supportive and responsible neighbor.
The incident is the latest example of how a clumsy attempt to stoke nationalism can strike an insensitive note.
On Twitter, China's "wolf warrior" diplomats frequently post controversial comments. Last week, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, posted a modified version of Japan's famous Great Wave woodblock print, to condemn releasing treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean. It was criticized as insulting Japanese culture, and prompted a swift protest from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
Last year, Zhao tweeted a digitally altered image that appeared to show an Australian soldier threatening to slit the throat of an Afghan child, which drew stern condemnation from Australia as "repugnant."
And in January, when denying allegations of forced sterilization in Xinjiang, the Chinese embassy in the US said on Twitter that Uyghur women had been "emancipated" from extremism and were no longer "baby-making machines." The post was later removed by Twitter.
While such posts can win support from hardline Chinese nationalists -- and perhaps recognition from some Party bosses -- it is China's international image that ultimately pays the price. And sometimes, as in the case of mocking India's crisis, Beijing's diplomatic charm offensive, too.

All things that belong to india look dirty and old. Is it so hard to keep things clean or simply painting them.
 
