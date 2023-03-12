What's new

China's wind giants dominate western rivals as '$74bn turbine orders smash records'

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,510
-23
97,862
Country
China
Location
China

China's wind giants dominate western rivals as '$74bn turbine orders smash records'​

Envision, Mingyang, and Goldwind each pull in 17GW-plus as foreign peers see slowdown, says Wood Mackenzie

8 March 2023 15:30 GMT
By Andrew Lee
09e17ce25a224ddac935bf5bf5a27d51


China’s wind turbine giants dominated last year as western rivals suffered, according to latest figures from analysts at Wood Mackenzie.

Envision, Mingyang, and Goldwind each pulled in deals totalling more than 17GW in 2022 as total orders hit a record 134.6GW – up 30% year-on-year and representing an annual investment of $74.2bn – including 44GW in the fourth quarter, also a new high, the energy research group said.

The Chinese market accounted for 70% of 2022 order capacity as developers race to comply with directives under the nation’s 14th 5-year plan.

Offshore wind also had a record year with a 19GW global order intake – 80% of that from China.

But Wood Mackenzie said the Chinese boom was in contrast to a 15% year-on-year drop off in orders outside China, which at 41GW was about 9GW off the average seen since 2018.

“We’ve seen incredible activity in China, but its soaring numbers have somewhat masked a slowdown from western OEMs, which have been impacted by supply chain challenges and cost increases.

“This has negatively impacted both new order intake and installation activity outside of China,” said Luke Lewandowski, Wood Mackenzie research director.

North American orders were “relatively flat” last year but the US Inflation Reduction Act is already stoking orders in 2023, he added.

www.rechargenews.com

China's wind giants dominate western rivals as '$74bn turbine orders smash records'

Envision, Mingyang, and Goldwind each pull in 17GW-plus as foreign peers see slowdown, says Wood Mackenzie
www.rechargenews.com www.rechargenews.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,510
-23
97,862
Country
China
Location
China

China 'dominates global turbine orders in 2022'

Country accounted for 70% of 134.6GW of contracts, according to new Wood Mackenzie analysis

8 March 2023

微信图片_20230312225941.png

Global wind turbine order intake hit new highs in 2022, dominated by activity in China, according to new Wood Mackenzie analysis.

Overall, 44GW was procured in Q4 and 134.6GW for the year, both records and annual investment reached an estimated $74.2 billion, according to new analysis from Wood Mackenzie.

Order intake increased 90% year-over-year (YoY) in Q4 and 30% year-over-year for the fiscal year, with China accounting for 65% of order capacity in Q4 and 70% of all order capacity in 2022, the analysis found.

This activity was driven by developers positioning to comply with China’s 14th 5-year plan, which highlights green energy development in the Asian nation.

While China made an outsized impact on global order capacity, order intake outside of China dropped 15% YoY to 41 GW, approximately 9GW off the four-year average for full-year order capacity from 2018 to 2021, according to the analysis.

Luke Lewandowski, Wood Mackenzie research director, said: "We’ve seen incredible activity in China, but its soaring numbers have somewhat masked a slowdown from western OEMs, which have been impacted by supply chain challenges and cost increases.

"This has negatively impacted both new order intake and installation activity outside of China."

North America order intake was relatively flat YoY, up 7%, but the future pipeline looks strong.

"We are already seeing the positive reaction to the Inflation Reduction Act, with H2 orders up 224% over H1 in the US," added Lewandowski.

Offshore wind hit new records as well in 2022, reaching 19GW of order intake, with 80% of the activity was from China.

Chinese OEMs Envision, Mingyang, and Goldwind led the rankings for order intakes in 2022, with more than 17 GW each.

renews.biz

China 'dominates global turbine orders in 2022'

Country accounted for 70% of 134.6GW of contracts, according to new Wood Mackenzie analysis
renews.biz
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Chinese companies claim they have built the world's biggest 16 MW wind turbine
Replies
0
Views
302
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
World largest colossal 18 MW wind turbine is about to debut in China
Replies
0
Views
232
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Daniel808
[MINGYANG SMART ENERGY GROUP] China Wind Turbine Maker Wins Major Offshore Project in Japan !
Replies
7
Views
785
Daniel808
Daniel808
beijingwalker
China logs record trade surplus, $116.88 billion, in Feb as manufacturing rebounds
Replies
5
Views
228
letsrock
L
beijingwalker
China's world leader battery maker CATL smashes profit estimate as EV sales soar
Replies
0
Views
79
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom