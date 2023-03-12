beijingwalker
China's wind giants dominate western rivals as '$74bn turbine orders smash records'Envision, Mingyang, and Goldwind each pull in 17GW-plus as foreign peers see slowdown, says Wood Mackenzie
8 March 2023 15:30 GMT
By Andrew Lee
China’s wind turbine giants dominated last year as western rivals suffered, according to latest figures from analysts at Wood Mackenzie.
Envision, Mingyang, and Goldwind each pulled in deals totalling more than 17GW in 2022 as total orders hit a record 134.6GW – up 30% year-on-year and representing an annual investment of $74.2bn – including 44GW in the fourth quarter, also a new high, the energy research group said.
The Chinese market accounted for 70% of 2022 order capacity as developers race to comply with directives under the nation’s 14th 5-year plan.
Offshore wind also had a record year with a 19GW global order intake – 80% of that from China.
But Wood Mackenzie said the Chinese boom was in contrast to a 15% year-on-year drop off in orders outside China, which at 41GW was about 9GW off the average seen since 2018.
“We’ve seen incredible activity in China, but its soaring numbers have somewhat masked a slowdown from western OEMs, which have been impacted by supply chain challenges and cost increases.
“This has negatively impacted both new order intake and installation activity outside of China,” said Luke Lewandowski, Wood Mackenzie research director.
North American orders were “relatively flat” last year but the US Inflation Reduction Act is already stoking orders in 2023, he added.
