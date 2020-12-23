What's new

CHINA'S WIN-WIN : Brahma Chellaney

After the Pangong Tso agreement, the Chinese have won again on the Gojra agreement according to the renowned Indian defence analyst, Brahma Chellaney. This is what he tweeted today.

" The latest Gogra disengagement announced by India is similar to the July 2020 Galwan pullback and the February 2021 Pangong region demilitarization—it allows China to literally win twice. China first encroaches, then foists a buffer zone on India formalizing a changed status quo. "
1628347881711.png


CHINA'S WIN-WIN
1. Galwan deal creates a 3-km-wide buffer zone, realigning the LAC. India loses access to its Patrolling Point (PP) 14.
2. Pangong deal compels India to vacate the strategic Kailash Heights.
3. Gogra deal creates a 5-km buffer, with India losing access to PP-17A.

" Under the Pangong deal, the entire "buffer zone" was set up on the territory that India patrolled until China made its stealth encroachments in April 2020. It also includes a swath of area — from the Indian base between Fingers 2 and 3 to Finger 4 — that China had never claimed."

For more on his tweets follow this link Brahma Chellaney @Chellaney
 
