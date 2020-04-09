What's new

China's weapon - Fentanyl

denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
5,565
-3
9,163
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
If we thought Covid was bad, Fentanyl is wrecking havoc world wide.

www.npr.org

'We Are Shipping To The U.S.': Inside China's Online Synthetic Drug Networks

China banned fentanyl last year, but an NPR investigation reveals how Chinese vendors continue to market the chemicals used to make the drug on e-commerce and social media sites.
www.npr.org www.npr.org

www.brookings.edu

Fentanyl and geopolitics: Controlling opioid supply from China

Vanda Felbab-Brown examines whether and how effectively China will enforce new regulation prohibiting the production, sales, and export of all fentanyl class drugs without government authorization.
www.brookings.edu www.brookings.edu

Wuhan's contribution to this trade before Covid hit.
www.latimes.com

Coronavirus chokes the drug trade — from Wuhan, through Mexico and onto U.S. streets

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted many industries, both legal and illicit. Production of fentanyl, which relies on chemical ingredients sourced mainly from Wuhan, China, has been particularly hard hit.
www.latimes.com www.latimes.com


www.theatlantic.com

The Brazen Way a Chinese Company Pumped Fentanyl Ingredients Into the U.S.

Yuancheng used an army of young, perky salespeople to peddle illegal chemicals to Americans.
www.theatlantic.com www.theatlantic.com

finance.yahoo.com

How China flooded the U.S. with lethal fentanyl, fueling the opioid crisis

Fentanyl in the form of a highly lethal, synthetic opioid that’s been making its way through the U.S. over the last decade. The largest source of this illicit drug is China.
finance.yahoo.com finance.yahoo.com

www.reuters.com

China says has only 'limited' cooperation with U.S. on fentanyl

China and the United States have only "limited" cooperation in stopping fentanyl smuggling, a Chinese narcotics official was quoted as saying on Tuesday, after complaints China isn't doing enough to help fight an opioid crisis in the United States.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

This is nothing more than criminal and genocidal policy against the rest of the world.
 
Last edited:
Y

yuba

FULL MEMBER
Feb 2, 2010
538
0
452
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
denel said:
If we thought Covid was bad, Fentanyl is wrecking havoc world wide.

www.npr.org

'We Are Shipping To The U.S.': Inside China's Online Synthetic Drug Networks

China banned fentanyl last year, but an NPR investigation reveals how Chinese vendors continue to market the chemicals used to make the drug on e-commerce and social media sites.
www.npr.org www.npr.org

www.brookings.edu

Fentanyl and geopolitics: Controlling opioid supply from China

Vanda Felbab-Brown examines whether and how effectively China will enforce new regulation prohibiting the production, sales, and export of all fentanyl class drugs without government authorization.
www.brookings.edu www.brookings.edu

Wuhan's contribution to this trade before Covid hit.
www.latimes.com

Coronavirus chokes the drug trade — from Wuhan, through Mexico and onto U.S. streets

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted many industries, both legal and illicit. Production of fentanyl, which relies on chemical ingredients sourced mainly from Wuhan, China, has been particularly hard hit.
www.latimes.com www.latimes.com


www.theatlantic.com

The Brazen Way a Chinese Company Pumped Fentanyl Ingredients Into the U.S.

Yuancheng used an army of young, perky salespeople to peddle illegal chemicals to Americans.
www.theatlantic.com www.theatlantic.com

finance.yahoo.com

How China flooded the U.S. with lethal fentanyl, fueling the opioid crisis

Fentanyl in the form of a highly lethal, synthetic opioid that’s been making its way through the U.S. over the last decade. The largest source of this illicit drug is China.
finance.yahoo.com finance.yahoo.com

www.reuters.com

China says has only 'limited' cooperation with U.S. on fentanyl

China and the United States have only "limited" cooperation in stopping fentanyl smuggling, a Chinese narcotics official was quoted as saying on Tuesday, after complaints China isn't doing enough to help fight an opioid crisis in the United States.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

This is nothing more than criminal and genocidal policy against the rest of the world.
Click to expand...
This drug is killing so many in north america and is now showing up in meth and cocaine . Heroin can cause a overdose aswell but this is so much stronger and so cheap . I dont know if this a deliberate policy by china or just evil drug dealers making money . I know these addicts are not at the top of peoples attention but i never know what my kids might do in life and if it happened to my own i would be devestated . I think that heroin should be given free to people with addiction so they dont end up dead. You have two positives one that you know what they inject and the other few good points they stop stealing to pay for their habit they can seek help to get on programs to get clean and they can spend the time saved from stealing and trying to get it and start working and becoming good members of society every death leaves behind devestated families dealers care about money they wont stop or care what they sell
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
5,565
-3
9,163
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
yuba said:
This drug is killing so many in north america and is now showing up in meth and cocaine . Heroin can cause a overdose aswell but this is so much stronger and so cheap . I dont know if this a deliberate policy by china or just evil drug dealers making money . I know these addicts are not at the top of peoples attention but i never know what my kids might do in life and if it happened to my own i would be devestated . I think that heroin should be given free to people with addiction so they dont end up dead. You have two positives one that you know what they inject and the other few good points they stop stealing to pay for their habit they can seek help to get on programs to get clean and they can spend the time saved from stealing and trying to get it and start working and becoming good members of society every death leaves behind devestated families dealers care about money they wont stop or care what they sell
Click to expand...
It is not only in americas but entire world too. We are seeing this inflitration via East Africa and other places.
 
Y

yuba

FULL MEMBER
Feb 2, 2010
538
0
452
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
denel said:
It is not only in americas but entire world too. We are seeing this inflitration via East Africa and other places.
Click to expand...
I just thought it was north america added by mexican cartels because it so cheap compared to heroin . When i come back to UK from the states or in Punjab india which has a heroin epidemic i dont hear of it that why i thought it only in Canada and the States . How bad is it in South Africa and other parts of Africa
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
5,565
-3
9,163
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
yuba said:
I just thought it was north america added by mexican cartels because it so cheap compared to heroin . When i come back to UK from the states or in Punjab india which has a heroin epidemic i dont hear of it that why i thought it only in Canada and the States . How bad is it in South Africa and other parts of Africa
Click to expand...
It is really really bad here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

F
The coronavirus crisis is turning Americans in both parties against China
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
3K
tower9
T
haidian
U.S. officials worried about Chinese control of American drug supply
Replies
3
Views
501
haidian
haidian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom