China's weapon - Fentanyl

This drug is killing so many in north america and is now showing up in meth and cocaine . Heroin can cause a overdose aswell but this is so much stronger and so cheap . I dont know if this a deliberate policy by china or just evil drug dealers making money . I know these addicts are not at the top of peoples attention but i never know what my kids might do in life and if it happened to my own i would be devestated . I think that heroin should be given free to people with addiction so they dont end up dead. You have two positives one that you know what they inject and the other few good points they stop stealing to pay for their habit they can seek help to get on programs to get clean and they can spend the time saved from stealing and trying to get it and start working and becoming good members of society every death leaves behind devestated families dealers care about money they wont stop or care what they sell