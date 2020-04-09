China's weapon - Fentanyl

If we thought Covid was bad, Fentanyl is wrecking havoc world wide.
Wuhan's contribution to this trade before Covid hit.
This is nothing more than criminal and genocidal policy against the rest of the world.
'We Are Shipping To The U.S.': Inside China's Online Synthetic Drug Networks
China banned fentanyl last year, but an NPR investigation reveals how Chinese vendors continue to market the chemicals used to make the drug on e-commerce and social media sites.
www.npr.org
Fentanyl and geopolitics: Controlling opioid supply from China
Vanda Felbab-Brown examines whether and how effectively China will enforce new regulation prohibiting the production, sales, and export of all fentanyl class drugs without government authorization.
www.brookings.edu
Coronavirus chokes the drug trade — from Wuhan, through Mexico and onto U.S. streets
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted many industries, both legal and illicit. Production of fentanyl, which relies on chemical ingredients sourced mainly from Wuhan, China, has been particularly hard hit.
www.latimes.com
The Brazen Way a Chinese Company Pumped Fentanyl Ingredients Into the U.S.
Yuancheng used an army of young, perky salespeople to peddle illegal chemicals to Americans.
www.theatlantic.com
How China flooded the U.S. with lethal fentanyl, fueling the opioid crisis
Fentanyl in the form of a highly lethal, synthetic opioid that’s been making its way through the U.S. over the last decade. The largest source of this illicit drug is China.
finance.yahoo.com
China says has only 'limited' cooperation with U.S. on fentanyl
China and the United States have only "limited" cooperation in stopping fentanyl smuggling, a Chinese narcotics official was quoted as saying on Tuesday, after complaints China isn't doing enough to help fight an opioid crisis in the United States.
www.reuters.com
