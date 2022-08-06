China's Version of HIMARS, long-range Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), Could Be 'Game Changer' if Beijing Attacks Taiwan​

Zhou Chenming, a researcher with the Yuan Wang military science and technology think tank in Beijing, said the range of the rocket launch system had been extended to 500km. That would mean it could hit any Indian military base along the Line of Actual Control – the de facto boundary – from Chinese-controlled territory.



They had shown that “the PCL191 brigade could be deployed anywhere in the country, from the coast to the Himalayas, and take on challenges like the border dispute with India, or even a Taiwan contingency”, according to Song Zhongping, a former PLA instructor and military commentator.