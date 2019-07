Wow, i don't know how China has the guts to deny even after all this.Look at how those police thugs bullied her and treated her and she's a British journalist. Imagine what these bastards must be doing to Uighurs who China isn't afraid of.Sickening. I can't believe this is happening in 2019. The surveillance, the cops following her and the fear on faces of people, this is why China doesn't allow journalists. So the world doesn't get to see the terrorism they're doing on Uighurs.That's right. China is a terrorist. I felt terror just watching how she was followed and treated and every second i was afraid some Chinese would approach her and seize her.Like ISIS brainwashes people, these Chinese are brainwashing Uighurs and their childrens with same terrorist effeciancy. @Umair Nawaz Are you going to call this Western propaganda too?