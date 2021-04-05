China’s Unrestricted War on India :Brahma Chellaney

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said: Beijing Bullies Its Neighbor By Unconventional Means



On October 12, 2020, the electricity went out in India’s biggest city. Mumbai faced its worst power cut in decades, with businesses crippled, the stock market shut down, thousands of commuters stranded, and hospitals scrambling to ensure backup supply for their COVID-19 patients. Major outages are not altogether uncommon in India, but Mumbai had prided itself on its recent record of reliable electricity for its residents. The disruption left authorities in the western state of Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, searching for answers.

Indian officials revealed in March that they might have found the cause of the power cut: a foreign cyberattack that targeted the servers of state power companies. They did not name a particular culprit, but the implication was clear. Chinese hackers, officials suggested, had trained their sights on bringing down Mumbai’s electric grid—and they had succeeded.



Mazagaon Dockyard building collapse that claimed over 60 lives (2013)

Calling BS on this one. Indian power generation administration can cause their own eff-ups rather than Chinese hackers.Just like their incompetent partners in their Navy in Mazagaon Naval Dockyard (frigate build fell on its side as well as multiple collisions) and in Vizag port (how they kept a hatch of a nuke sub open while diving). These people don't care about safety regimes or protocols. Human life is cheap in India.Indians never own up to their own eff-ups.Let's start with some images, shall we (just from Mazagaon yards in Mumbai, to whet some appetite...)2. Indian Navy Commander died after he tripped, fell and inhaled carbon monoxide being discharged by the malfunctioning fire control system on board a Kolkata Class Destroyer INS Kolkata in 2013. The accident was the 11th involving a naval vessel in the prior 11 months3. Seven Navy personnel were injured and two officers unaccounted for in anon board Russian-origin Kilo Class submarine INS, 80 kms off the Mumbai coast.4. INS Sindhurakshak - a diesel electric Kilo class submarine -- blew up in Mumbai, in 2013.5. Two Indian Navy sailors are killed after the 3850 tonne guided missile frigate INS Betwa collapsed on its side inside a Naval dry dock in Mumbai. 25 per cent of the frigate, which was built and commissioned at a cost of ₹ 600 crores, was flooded. This included sea-water ingress into its engine room.