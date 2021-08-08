beijingwalker
China's unmanned submersible 'Siyuan' completes deep-sea trial
11:21, 08-Aug-2021
China's unmanned submersible "Siyuan" completed its deep-sea trial in international waters of the Western Pacific recently. The submersible can dive up to 8,072 meters below water surface and work for over eight hours. It was independently developed by China.
