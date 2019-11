Young and Rich: Favorable Demographics Point to Strong Growth in China’s Luxury MarketThe trend of greater and greater Singles Day spending also means that household disposable incomes in the world’s second-largest economy are rising as well. This is good news for manufacturers and retailers of luxury goods, from handbags and sunglasses to suits, watches, jewelry, cosmetics and more.It’s also good for global investors.There’s ample evidence to show that this income growth has momentum and is sustainable, despite recent setbacks such as the U.S.-China trade war.For one, China is now home to more wealthy people than the U.S. is. That’s according to Credit Suisse’s 2019 report on global wealth, released last month, which finds not only that the Asian country has 4.4 million millionaires, but it also has 100 million members of the world’s top 10% of earners, overtaking America’s 99 million members for the first time.Among them, of course, is Jack Ma himself, cofounder and former executive chairman of Alibaba. For the second year in a row in 2019, Ma topped Hurun Research Institute’s China Rich List with a net worth of $39 billion. Amazingly, the average wealth of China’s top 1,800 earners was a staggering $1.4 billion.Looking over the China Rich List, I was struck by the number of young, self-made individuals. As many as 156 under-40s made this year’s list, up 24 from last year. One of them, Colin Huang (No. 39)—cofounder of popular e-commerce platform Pinduoduo—is the first self-made entrepreneur born in the 1980s to enter the top ten, having grown his wealth $5.7 billion from last year. Huang is today worth $19 billion, according to Hurun’s report. (Forbes, though, puts him closer to $21 billion. Take a look at the charts below. Research firm Wealth-X found that 27.5% of China’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals—those with more than $1 billion—are under the age of 50. That’s well above the global average of just 13%. What’s more, a vast majority of uber-wealthy individuals—93.5%—are completely self-made.