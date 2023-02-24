China's Ukraine Plan Is 'Important Contribution': UN Spokesman​

By AFP - Agence France PresseFebruary 24, 2023China's proposal on the Ukraine conflict a year after Russia invaded is an "important contribution," the United Nations secretary-general's spokesman said Friday, underlining Beijing's call to avoid the use of nuclear weapons."I think the plan put forward by the Chinese government is an important contribution. I think the call on the need to avoid the use of nuclear weapons is particularly important," Antonio Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said."We all have a collective responsibility to do what we can to reach a just peace."