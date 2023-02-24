What's new

China's Ukraine Plan Is 'Important Contribution': UN Spokesman​


By AFP - Agence France Presse
February 24, 2023

China's proposal on the Ukraine conflict a year after Russia invaded is an "important contribution," the United Nations secretary-general's spokesman said Friday, underlining Beijing's call to avoid the use of nuclear weapons.

"I think the plan put forward by the Chinese government is an important contribution. I think the call on the need to avoid the use of nuclear weapons is particularly important," Antonio Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"We all have a collective responsibility to do what we can to reach a just peace."

