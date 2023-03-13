What's new

China’s ‘two sessions’ 2023: cut English exam burden on students, lawmaker urges

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,523
-23
97,879
Country
China
Location
China

China’s ‘two sessions’ 2023: cut English exam burden on students, lawmaker urges​

  • NPC deputy says most people don’t use the language in work or life and its weighting for college entrance should be lowered
  • The compulsory subject also raises barriers for rural test-takers who don’t have access to qualified staff, he says

Xinlu Liang
Published: 8:00pm, 12 Mar, 2023

The college entrance exam bar for English should be lowered to ease pressure on students and help narrow the gap between rural and urban schools, according to a Chinese lawmaker.
National People’s Congress deputy Tuo Qingming said English was a time-consuming subject and only added to the burden on students.

“[The subject] has limited practical value for many people,” he said on the sidelines of the annual legislative meeting in Beijing.

“For a considerable number of people, learning a foreign language is only for admission to higher education. What they learn is actually exam-oriented … They will seldom or never use foreign languages in their work or life.”

Tuo, a middle school principal in Yaan, Sichuan province, said English had too much weighting in the national college entrance exam, or gaokao, a series of tests that can determine future education and job prospects.
The gaokao comprises three compulsory subjects – Chinese, mathematics and English – and three supplementary subjects either in arts or science.

Like Chinese and mathematics, English accounts for 150 points, with overall points varying with jurisdiction.

“By cutting the score to 100 points, it could reduce the share of foreign language subjects in the college entrance examination, and thereby increase the weighting of Chinese,” Tuo said.

“This could encourage young people to have more cultural self-confidence and return English to its essence as a form of communication.”

Education authorities have sought to downplay the importance of learning English in the decade since President Xi Jinping came to power.

In 2013, Beijing’s municipal education department said by 2016 it planned to cut the English points allocation in the exam from 150 to 100 points while increasing the Chinese portions from 150 to 180. However, the plan was abandoned.

More than 12 million students – a record high – are expected to sit the gaokao this year, up from the 11.93 million who sat the exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Tuo also said that the emphasis on English in the exam worsened the inequality of urban and rural education, creating higher barriers for students in regional areas to alter their future.

He said that in cities, primary schools and even kindergartens had trained foreign language teachers, while many rural schools struggled to hire qualified staff.

“Under the circumstances, the higher the foreign language score in the college entrance examination, the more it works against students in less-developed areas, especially rural areas,” he said.

To narrow the gap, Tuo suggested improving educational resources in rural areas, and setting up remote learning and one-on-one exchange programmes with urban schools.

He also said English classes should prioritise verbal skills over grammar tests, develop students’ interest in English and build their confidence to nurture them for the global stage.

Last week, Chen Zhiwei, Shanghai New Epoch Education Group chairman and a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, suggested English should be removed as a core subject in primary and middle schools.

Chen also said it should not be compulsory for the gaokao, arguing that English studies should focus on intercommunication skills instead of rote learning.

 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
4,415
-25
5,638
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
The official stance is for college admission, one just need to pass English. The grade of English will not be considered.
 
E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
2,850
-21
2,393
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
They should downgrade the importance of English language usage in China. China is being culturally colonized by the West esp Anglo America and Britain. Everywhere on many high end shops and buildings there are English only signs that some Chinese dont understand. And many Chinese use Western Anglo names are quite popular, etc.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
‘Go ashore’ to graduate school: millions cheer online as Chinese student passes out with excitement after acing decisive exams to leave life’s uncerta
Replies
1
Views
235
Skimming
S
Hamartia Antidote
China's students leap 'Great Firewall' to get homework help from ChatGPT
Replies
5
Views
148
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
ghazi52
Afghan female students not allowed to sit university entrance examination
Replies
8
Views
473
Arsalan345
Arsalan345
Hamartia Antidote
China is playing catch-up in a ChatGPT world, Chinese lawmaker says
Replies
0
Views
75
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: Chinese students study overseas options as Covid controls come down
Replies
0
Views
151
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom