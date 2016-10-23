What's new

China’s Two-Ocean Strategy Puts India in a Pincer

1641556045403.png



The Chinese foreign minister’s island hopping is the latest sign of contestation over the Indo-Pacific.

When Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi heads to Comoros, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka later this week after diplomatic visits on the African continent, it will highlight Beijing’s determination to gain a strategic foothold in these Indian Ocean island nations. In the Maldives and Sri Lanka, Wang will also continue to challenge India’s claim to primacy in South Asian waters—India’s own maritime backyard.

Although it was the conflict along the Himalayan border that dominated India’s growing troubles with China over the last two years, Beijing has kept up relentless pressure on New Delhi with its overtures to the Maldives and Sri Lanka, including investment and security assistance. Despite some recent setbacks in its relations, China remains a force to be reckoned with in these two island republics, which India has long considered part of its sphere of influence in South Asia.

foreignpolicy.com

China’s Two-Ocean Strategy Puts India in a Pincer

The Chinese foreign minister’s island hopping is the latest sign of contestation over the Indo-Pacific.
Add PNS assets coming online... surface, subsurface and aerial...

One could say that its tripple whammy for the good Indians!

Sino-Pak joint strategy has not only isolated the Gangetics in the region... but shall also make them cornered in AfroAsianOcean.

All they can do now is kill minorities... especially Muslims!

2022-2025 is a decisive period... make or break of the AsianIndependence and AsianSecurityArchitecture.

The good Indians thought that the Wars are won on AsocialMedia... but a rude awakening.... AsocialMedia has lost its power!
 
Mangus Ortus Novem said:
Add PNS assets coming online... surface, subsurface and aerial...

One could say that its tripple whammy for the good Indians!

Sino-Pak joint strategy has not only isolated the Gangetics in the region... but shall also make them cornered in AfroAsianOcean.

All they can do now is kill minorities... especially Muslims!

2022-2025 is a decisive period... make or break of the AsianIndependence and AsianSecurityArchitecture.

The good Indians thought that the Wars are won on AsocialMedia... but a rude awakening.... AsocialMedia has lost its power!
Hope China and Pakistan capitalize on this moment and built the Khujerab Railway. It will be costly, arduous and technically challenging but it will be a link just between the two countries and not at risk of political instability in Central Asia (as we just saw this week in Kazakhstan).
 
