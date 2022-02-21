China's Tropical Paradise | Sanya Hainan China Aerials | The Hawaii Of China​

WORLD"S LARGEST DUTY FREELocated in Haitang Bay, Sanya, a tourist resort in Hainan, Sanya International Duty Free City is the world's largest single duty-free shop, with an area of 120,000 square meters.Home to more than 350 international luxury brands, it has become a popular attraction for tourists. About Sanya: Sanya is situated in the Southern end of China in the Hainan Island.The Bay is dotted with all leading hotels and provides for a beautiful, relaxed and lazy holiday. The island province of Hainan is known as "the Hawaii of China," thanks to its tropical climate,high-end beach resorts, and golf courses. Surfing, luxury shopping, and yachting are popular activities in Sanya, Hainan's biggest tourist city. About Hainan: Hainan is an island province of China and the nation’s southernmost point.It's known for its tropical climate, beach resorts and forested, mountainous interior. The southern city of Sanya has many beaches that range from 22km-long Sanya Bay to crescent Yalong Bay and its luxury hotels.Outside Sanya, the hilly hiking trails of Yanoda Rainforest Cultural Tourism Zone pass over suspension bridges and by waterfalls.