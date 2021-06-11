China's treatment of Uighurs 'like a dystopian hellscape'

I think what he means is that both are fictional. Utopia is a fiction, and dystopia is also a fiction.



As a Chinese saying goes, 圣人不死，大盗不止。 It means that if there are perfect moral saints in society, then there will always be evil robbers.Just like the superhero paradox in comics, when superheroes appear, so do supervillains. On the other hand, if there are supervillains, there will also be superheroes.



So, if there is no utopia in this world, there is no dystopia either.All stories about utopias and dystopias are fiction.



However, I don't think this is what the Chinese proverb means. It is more likely to mean that if society holds ordinary people to too high a moral standard, such as political correctness in Western society, then it will only lead to more hypocrisy.The whole social order will also be broken.