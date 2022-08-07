What's new

China’s Trade Surplus at Record High as Exports Beat Expectations​

  • Nation’s trade balance climbed to about $101 billion in July
  • Exports grew 18%, beating economists’ estimates for 14.1% gain
Bloomberg News

August 7, 2022, 3:23 AM UTC

China’s trade surplus rose to a record as exports grew faster than expected, easing some concerns over waning global demand and providing support for an economy battling sporadic Covid outbreaks and property woes.

The nation’s trade balance climbed to about $101 billion in July, surpassing the previous record set in June, according to government figures released Sunday. That’s the highest in data compiled since 1987. Exports in dollar terms grew 18% from a year earlier, beating economists’ estimates for a 14.1% gain.


China’s Export Growth Beats Expectations, Offering Support

China's trade surplus rose to a record as exports grew faster than expected, easing some concerns over waning global demand and providing support for an economy battling sporadic Covid outbreaks and property woes.
