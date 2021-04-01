What's new

China's TopRidge Pharma to produce Sputnik V vaccine, Russia's RDIF says

vostok

vostok

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 23, 2013
9,830
27
16,949
Country
Russian Federation
Location
Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - China’s TopRidge Pharma has agreed to produce more than 100 million doses of Russia’s two-shot Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday.

The fund, which markets Sputnik V globally, said the two sides planned to cooperate on clinical trials in China and to promote its use there.

TopRidge Pharma will be able to distribute the vaccine in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, RDIF said in a statement.

www.reuters.com

China's TopRidge Pharma to produce Sputnik V vaccine, Russia's RDIF says

China's TopRidge Pharma has agreed to produce more than 100 million doses of Russia's two-shot Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom