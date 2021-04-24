China’s Top Mixed Martial Arts Star Isn’t Fighting for a Cause

Zhang Weili training in Beijing last month. She has lost just one of her 22 professional fights.Credit...Gilles Sabrié for The New York Times

Ms. Zhang defending her Ultimate Fighting Championship title (successfully) against Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland in Las Vegas last year.Credit...Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun, via Associated Press

Wrestling with a training partner. Ms. Zhang said her mother “always told me that girls should be independent and not weak.” Credit...Gilles Sabrié for The New York Times

Many fans see Ms. Zhang as a champion of women’s rights, but she doesn’t consider herself a feminist. “What does that term even mean?” she asked.Credit...Greg Baker/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

Ms. Zhang’s fame has been a windfall for the U.F.C., which has been expanding its presence in China.Credit...Gilles Sabrié for The New York Times

After defeating Ms. Jedrzejczyk in Las Vegas.Credit...Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun, via Associated Press