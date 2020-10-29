China's top diplomat message to the US: No force can stop China's growth

China's top diplomat message: No force can stop China's growth Some hoped China might offer a little gift to placate the United States. But Yang's speech means no.

In some ways, the U.S. is like a toddler catching his breath after throwing a temper tantrum because he was denied a toy.

Some hoped China might offer a little gift to placate it. But Yang's speech means no

China and the U.S. could accomplish great things by working together. But for that to happen, the U.S. needs to move beyond a Cold War mentality, stop meddling in China's domestic affairs and resume normal diplomatic, commercial and people-to-people contacts.This means no more harassing Chinese students, treating Chinese businesses fairly and resuming normal ties.This is the crux of a highly anticipated address by Chinese top diplomat Yang Jiechi.Yang stuck to the message that China has been delivering for years, even as a circle of hawkish Trump administration officials tried to drive relations between the two countries off the rails and start a new Cold War.He emphasized China is ready to work with the U.S. aiming for a relationship with no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation.clearly demarcating China's red lines, which the Trump administration pushed up against and the Biden administration may be contemplating crossing.Behind these words was an unspoken confidence that China has military, economic and diplomatic power to counter any punch thrown at it.Yang emphasized that China will not abide interference in its domestic affairs, such as those concerning Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.He warned the U.S. to be "prudent," and that crossing these red lines would hurt American interests.Some commentators had hoped for Yang to offer concrete concessions to the Biden administration.Instead, Yang sent a message that the U.S. should stop the erratic games of the Trump era, firmly laying out the case that cooperation is in the best interest of the United States.Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (C) talks to then U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer (L) and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin before a meeting at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in Washington, D.C., October 11, 2019. /Xinhuabut reiterated China's long-term commitment to opening up its markets to the world.Yang also pointed out China's increasingly wealthy domestic market, which is already a major source of profit for U.S. firms like Apple. Meanwhile, he implicitly criticized the U.S. for blacklisting Chinese tech firms like Huawei, over alleged threat to the U.S. national security.Referring to Trump's accusations of a trade imbalance between the two nations, he signaled China is ready for closer macroeconomic policy coordination.Refusing to accept U.S. scapegoating for trade tension, Yang said it falls on both the U.S. and China to provide a fair trading environment.Yang specifically laid out several areas where the U.S. and China could begin cooperation, including climate change and cyber security. While calling on the U.S. to stop stigmatizing China over the COVID-19 outbreak, he suggested the two nations jointly improve the global health system.Yang's speech shows that China rejects a lot of mud thrown in its direction by Trump administration officials as meaningless background noise that is best forgotten. But it also signifies China's willingness to work together with the Biden administration on areas that can benefit both countries.China has the quiet confidence to face a Cold War if it must, but also the willingness to work with the U.S. in the many where their interests align.