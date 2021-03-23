What's new

China’s top chipmaker to build a $2.35 billion plant with government funding

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
China's top chipmaker to build a $2.35 billion plant with government funding

SMIC is key to China's plans to boost self-sufficiency in the semiconductor industry amid tensions with the U.S.
GUANGZHOU, China — Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), China’s largest and most important chipmaker, is building a new factory in Shenzhen that will cost $2.35 billion.

The company and the government of the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen will jointly put capital into the project. Shenzhen is known as a huge technology hub in China and houses the headquarters of giants such as Tencent and Huawei.

SMIC is key to China’s plans to boost self-sufficiency in the semiconductor industry amid tensions with the U.S., which has exposed the world’s second-largest economy’s reliance on foreign technology in the field.

In December, Washington put SMIC on a blacklist called the Entity List which restricts American companies from exporting technology to it. The move was seen as a blow to SMIC’s ability to catch up to the most cutting-edge chipmaking technology. The Chinese firm is already far behind its rivals TSMC and Samsung.
The new Shenzhen plant will help SMIC ramp up production of so-called 28 nanometer and above chips. Such chips are quite old technology. TSMC and Samsung are manufacturing 5 nanometer semiconductors, the most cutting-edge chips which are used in smartphones.
But a recent shortage of semiconductors globally has left some industries, such as automobiles, needing chips. But such industries don’t necessarily need the latest chip technology. One analyst previously told CNBC that SMIC could fulfil some of this demand with its older chip technology.
SMIC said the money from the Shenzhen government will allow it to “expand its production scale, advance its nanotechnology service and thus achieve a higher return.”
SMIC will take a 55% stake in the Shenzhen subsidiary while the government’s investment arm will have no more than a 23% position. The remaining capital will come from third-party investors.

Viva_Viet

Viva_Viet

Jun 26, 2011
Tai Hai Chen said:
As I remember, US only ban CN from 10 nanometer chips, so it's still easy for CN to make 28 nanometer chips.

U also need EUV lithography equipment from ASML, a Holland company if u want to make chips.

Even Samsung,TSMC ships factories will have to close if they can't buy the latest EUV lithography equipment from ASML. Let alone some useless CN's ones

A media report from Taiwan says that TSMC, the world’s No. 1 foundry based in Taiwan, has purchased in advance more than 50 percent of EUV lithography equipment that will be produced by ASML of the Netherlands in 2021. Samsung began to use EUV lithography equipment last year to produce 7-nanometer semiconductors.

www.businesskorea.co.kr

Report Says TSMC Ahead of Samsung Electronics in EUV Lithography Equipment Ownership

A media report from Taiwan says that TSMC, the world’s No. 1 foundry based in Taiwan, has purchased in advance more than 50 percent of EUV lithography equipment that will be produced by ASML of the Netherlands in 2021. Samsung began to use EUV lithography equipment last year to produce 7-nanometer s
antonius123

antonius123

Jan 17, 2010
Viva_Viet said:
As I remember, US only ban CN from 10 nanometer chips, so it's still easy for CN to make 28 nanometer chips.

U also need EUV lithography equipment from ASML, a Holland company if u want to make chips.

Even Samsung,TSMC ships factories will have to close if they can't buy the latest EUV lithography equipment from ASML. Let alone some useless CN's ones

A media report from Taiwan says that TSMC, the world’s No. 1 foundry based in Taiwan, has purchased in advance more than 50 percent of EUV lithography equipment that will be produced by ASML of the Netherlands in 2021. Samsung began to use EUV lithography equipment last year to produce 7-nanometer semiconductors.

www.businesskorea.co.kr

Report Says TSMC Ahead of Samsung Electronics in EUV Lithography Equipment Ownership

A media report from Taiwan says that TSMC, the world’s No. 1 foundry based in Taiwan, has purchased in advance more than 50 percent of EUV lithography equipment that will be produced by ASML of the Netherlands in 2021. Samsung began to use EUV lithography equipment last year to produce 7-nanometer s
Above 7nm, they dont need EUV; DUV will serve the purpose.
 
