China's Tibet Sees Soaring Retail Sales In Jan.-Feb.

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
China
China
Muhammad Irfan
Sat 10th April 2021 | 02:14 PM


Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region saw robust growth in retail sales of consumer goods in the first two months of 2021, according to local authorities


LHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region saw robust growth in retail sales of consumer goods in the first two months of 2021, according to local authorities.

The total retail sales reached 11.98 billion Yuan (about 1.8 billion U.S. Dollars) in the period, up 29.3 percent year on year, data from the regional commerce department showed.

Thanks to the region's pro-consumption policies, the retail sales of rural consumer goods surged 64.

2 percent year on year to 1.98 billion yuan. Sales of automobiles soared 73.3 percent to 1.02 billion yuan.

During the Tibetan New Year, which coincided with the Spring Festival this year, more people stayed put in Tibet than in previous years to prevent the spread of COVID-19.During the first seven days of the Tibetan New Year, more than 200 tracked companies in the region saw retail sales edge up 9.95 percent year on year to 515 million yuan, the commerce department added.

