What's new

China’s Tianwen-1 sends New Year blessings from Mars by releasing new images

Shotgunner51

Shotgunner51

RETIRED INTL MOD
Jan 6, 2015
6,705
45
21,621
Country
China
Location
China
China’s Tianwen-1 sends New Year blessings from Mars by releasing new images
By Global Times Published: Jan 01, 2022 08:26 AM

The CNSA released new images taken by the Tianwen-1 Mars probe on the first day of 2022, including one group picture of the orbiter with the Red Planet, Zhurong rover on Mars surface and the Mars North Pole glacier.

China’s Tianwen-1 sends New Year blessings from Mars by releasing new images - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477077043435163650

1.jpg
2.jpg
3.jpg
 
Rafi

Rafi

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 23, 2010
11,408
13
19,520
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Shotgunner51 said:
China’s Tianwen-1 sends New Year blessings from Mars by releasing new images
By Global Times Published: Jan 01, 2022 08:26 AM

The CNSA released new images taken by the Tianwen-1 Mars probe on the first day of 2022, including one group picture of the orbiter with the Red Planet, Zhurong rover on Mars surface and the Mars North Pole glacier.

China’s Tianwen-1 sends New Year blessings from Mars by releasing new images - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477077043435163650

View attachment 804989 View attachment 804990 View attachment 804991
Click to expand...
Glorious, brilliant from our Chinese brethren
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom