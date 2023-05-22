What's new

China's theme parks are bouncing back to pre-pandemic growth amid tourism boom, says Fitch

Chinese theme parks

themeparks.png


During the five-day May Day holiday, long queues and crowds were seen at China's theme parks, as tickets for both Shanghai Disneyland and Universal Studios Beijing almost sold out ahead of the "golden week", the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

"We are also optimistic about the industry's long-term growth prospects," Flora Zhu, director of corporate ratings at Fitch, told the SCMP, citing strong demand, and growth in customer spending in China.

Produced by Xinhua Global Service
 
