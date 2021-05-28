China's Thailand, beautiful Xishuangbanna

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 38,552
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Beautiful XiShuangBanNa, SW China
Xishuangbanna, Sibsongbanna, or Sipsong Panna, shortened to Banna New Tai Lü script: ᦈᦹᧈᦈᦹᧈᦵᦋᦲᧁᧈᦘᦱᦉᦱᦺᦑ᧑᧒ᦗᧃᦓᦱ; Chinese: 西双版纳傣族自治州; Thai: สิบสองปันนา; Lao: ສິບສອງພັນນາ; It is a Thai Lüautonomous prefecture in the extreme south of Yunnan, China. The prefectural seat is Jinghong, the largest settlement in the area and one that straddles the Mekong, called the "Lancang River" in Chinese.
This region of China is noted for its distinct culture, one unlike that of the Han Chinese. The people, architecture, language, and culture more closely resemble those of the Shan, Dai and Thai peoples, which includes the Thai and Lao.
Xishuangbanna also has China's biggest pristine tropical rain forest with greatly rich biodiversity.
Xishuangbanna, Sibsongbanna, or Sipsong Panna, shortened to Banna New Tai Lü script: ᦈᦹᧈᦈᦹᧈᦵᦋᦲᧁᧈᦘᦱᦉᦱᦺᦑ᧑᧒ᦗᧃᦓᦱ; Chinese: 西双版纳傣族自治州; Thai: สิบสองปันนา; Lao: ສິບສອງພັນນາ; It is a Thai Lüautonomous prefecture in the extreme south of Yunnan, China. The prefectural seat is Jinghong, the largest settlement in the area and one that straddles the Mekong, called the "Lancang River" in Chinese.
This region of China is noted for its distinct culture, one unlike that of the Han Chinese. The people, architecture, language, and culture more closely resemble those of the Shan, Dai and Thai peoples, which includes the Thai and Lao.
Xishuangbanna also has China's biggest pristine tropical rain forest with greatly rich biodiversity.