China’s SWIFT alternative may undercut US sanctions​

Russia can demand all payments for Russian goods must be paid through the SPFS. That’s Russia’s SWIFT alternative.



Cutting off Russia from SWIFT won’t do the damage it did to Iran. Russia and China saw how SWIFT was being used as a sanctions weapon and developed its own SWIFT alternatives SPFS (Russia) and CIPS (China).



If SWIFT is cut off, the world won’t stop trading with Russia, companies will switch to alternative systems.



People severely overestimate the power of Western sanctions.