What's new

China's Submarines Attempt to Shadow UK Aircraft Carrier Heading to Pacific, British Media Claims

BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
910
-1
537
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
18:20 GMT 08.08.2021

LONDON (Sputnik) - Chinese nuclear submarines tried to secretly follow UK aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth that was moving into the Pacific Ocean, but were soon identified, the Express newspaper reported on Sunday.
Queen Elizabeth was on the way from the South China Sea to the Pacific, when sonar radars aboard the ships protecting the carrier group detected two Chinese Shang class submarines, according to the newspaper.
The incident occurred in the area of the South China Sea claimed by Beijing.
On Friday, US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. said that China had noticeably ramped up its military capabilities, leaving the United States behind.
Click to expand...

Shang-class submarine - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
Next time they can use underwater drones and/or something like that https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Active_noise_control to make less noise. :lol:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Clutch
The Coming War on China
2 3
Replies
43
Views
10K
samsara
samsara

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom