This is a historic achievements for all chinese. Su actually become the fastest-running non-black person on this planet. And it is a really bitter fact for those white-whorshippers on this forum to swallow, especially those from sub-continents.



If everything goes right, we will see two chinese athelets mixed with a bunch of blacks on next olympics 100 meters final, and it is highly likely that china will grab a medal in that sport.

Click to expand...