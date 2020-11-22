F-22Raptor
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 19, 2014
- 6,690
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
China’s Stumbling Sprint to Semiconductor Self-Sufficiency
By Anniek Bao and Liu Peilin
China’s top-level push to nurture semiconductor champions as it reels from an unfolding tech war with the U.S. has not gone to plan.
The giant cash splash has been diluted among thousands of small companies without the talent or know-how to compete with global giants, according to Wang Lin, a partner at venture investment firm Walden International Inc.
https://www.caixinglobal.com/2020-1...semiconductor-self-sufficiency-101630701.html
By Anniek Bao and Liu Peilin
China’s top-level push to nurture semiconductor champions as it reels from an unfolding tech war with the U.S. has not gone to plan.
The giant cash splash has been diluted among thousands of small companies without the talent or know-how to compete with global giants, according to Wang Lin, a partner at venture investment firm Walden International Inc.
https://www.caixinglobal.com/2020-1...semiconductor-self-sufficiency-101630701.html