China’s Stumbling Sprint to Semiconductor Self-Sufficiency

By Anniek Bao and Liu Peilin
China’s drive to become more self-sufficient in the tiny processors that power everything from smartphones to self-driving cars has been at the center of its tech rivalry with the U.S.



China’s top-level push to nurture semiconductor champions as it reels from an unfolding tech war with the U.S. has not gone to plan.

The giant cash splash has been diluted among thousands of small companies without the talent or know-how to compete with global giants, according to Wang Lin, a partner at venture investment firm Walden International Inc.

https://www.caixinglobal.com/2020-1...semiconductor-self-sufficiency-101630701.html
 
Walden is some no name shrimp company that's invested only 1.6 billion total, which is nothing compared to a single month of Huawei revenue. If they knew what they were doing they wouldn't be a tiny shrimp.
 
Honestly speaking, most of tiny shrimps is on our side.

Even before the brouhaha started. All those state fund blew at least $100B over 2 decades, chasing a "national chip"
 
