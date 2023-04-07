China's Stealthy J-20 with the new WS-15 power plants is expected in 2024, will give the J-20 more thrust than any other fighter class in the world​

PAKISTANFOREVER said: This is a HUGE development. It means China's indigenous technological and scientific capabilities are now at the same level of western Europe and america, exceeding that of the russians. It also means that Pakistan potentially no longer needs russian engines for the JF-17. Click to expand...

I said the same thing years ago. On PDF and other forums. China will catch up and when they do it will be a smack on the faces of the haters. Make no mistake. The dragon has silently been working hard for prosperity and advancement. Despite all the hate, criticism and vitriol China is today reaping the rewards of determination and hard work.