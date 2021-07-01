China's State-Run Channel Tries To Pass Off Indian Air Force Tejas' Footage As Its Own, Deletes Video Later

Chinese Air Force Propaganda Video Busted For Passing Off LCA Tejas Footage As Their Own China's state-run TV channel CGTN recently caught itself in an embarrassing situation - the channel stole the video of India's indigenous Tejas fighter plane and showed it as the strength of its fighter jet J-10.

LolChina's state-run TV channel CGTN recently caught itself in an embarrassing situation - the channel stole the video of India's indigenous Tejas fighter plane and showed it as the strength of its fighter jet J-10.See it before the CCP takes down the video