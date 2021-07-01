What's new

China's State-Run Channel Tries To Pass Off Indian Air Force Tejas' Footage As Its Own, Deletes Video Later

Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
12,691
-50
11,020
Country
India
Location
India
Lol

China's state-run TV channel CGTN recently caught itself in an embarrassing situation - the channel stole the video of India's indigenous Tejas fighter plane and showed it as the strength of its fighter jet J-10.

www.indiatimes.com

Chinese Air Force Propaganda Video Busted For Passing Off LCA Tejas Footage As Their Own

China's state-run TV channel CGTN recently caught itself in an embarrassing situation - the channel stole the video of India's indigenous Tejas fighter plane and showed it as the strength of its fighter jet J-10.
www.indiatimes.com www.indiatimes.com
See it before the CCP takes down the video

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom