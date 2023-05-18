China's special envoy urges building of trust in two-day Ukraine visit Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui visited Ukraine from May 16 to 17, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Li Hui (R), special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian Affairs, shakes hands with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Ukraine during a visit to the country from May 16-17, 2023. /Chinese Foreign MinistryA Chinese special envoy has stressed the need to build trust among all the parties to the Ukraine crisis and create conditions for peace talks during a two-day visit to the country.Li Hui, special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian Affairs, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and held separate talks with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and other senior officials in Ukraine from Tuesday to Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Thursday."There is no panacea to resolve the crisis," said Li.He called on all parties to make their own due efforts to build up mutual trust and create conditions for ceasing the hostilities and securing peace talks.The Chinese envoy is now on a trip to five European countries – Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia – in a bid to engage with various parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.The trip comes about two weeks after a phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Zelenskyy, in which the Chinese leader renewed Beijing's commitment to standing on the side of peace over the Ukraine crisis.China released a 12-point paper stating its position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis on February 24, 2023, the first anniversary of the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.During his talks with the Ukrainian side, Li said, on the basis of this position paper, China is ready to work for the broadest common understanding in the international community in the resolution to the Ukraine crisis, and make its own efforts to secure a ceasefire and restoration of peace as soon as possible.He added that, China has always played a constructive role to ease the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine within its capabilities.The Ukrainian side said it values the important role China has played in international affairs as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, and welcomes China's playing of an active role in ending the conflict and restoring peace.According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, during the special envoy's trip to Ukraine, both sides agreed that as the phone talks between Xi and Zelenskyy have pointed out the direction for the development of bilateral relations, the two countries should work together to carry forward the tradition of mutual respect and sincerity so as to advance their mutually beneficial cooperation.The Ukrainian side reiterated its adherence to the one-China principle, and said it is ready to work together with the Chinese side for greater development of bilateral relations.