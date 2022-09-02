China’s spacewalkers take 2 steps towards faster Tiangong space station construction
- Shenzhou 14 crew members Chen Dong and Liu Yang use a smaller robotic arm and bigger hatch to complete tasks outside the module
- The changes will give the astronauts more manoeuvrability, according to a lead designer
- Shenzhou 14 astronaut Chen Dong returns to the space station lab module Wentian after completing a spacewalk on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese astronauts building the country’s space station have used a small robotic arm for the first time in manoeuvres expected to speed up construction of the orbiting facility.
Guided by instructions from the ground, Shenzhou 14 crew members Chen Dong and Liu Yang used the arm during a six-hour spacewalk from Thursday night, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
The crew is helping assemble the Tiangong space station and left the station through the Wentian lab module – another first for the programme.
