beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 41,284
- -2
- Country
-
- Location
-
China's Space Station is luxurious compared to ISS
As Russia and the US continue to go back and forth about whether or not they want to keep funding the International Space Station or end the mission, China is quietly continuing to build its own Tiangong station. And a newly released image shows that not only is the station coming along nicely, it is downright luxurious.
As Russia and the US continue to go back and forth about whether or not they want to keep funding the International Space Station or end the mission, China is quietly continuing to build its own Tiangong station. And a newly released image shows that not only is the station coming along nicely, it is downright luxurious.