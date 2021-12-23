What's new

China's space ambitions in overdrive with plans for crewed mission to Mars
China's space programme has been in overdrive under President Xi Jinping's leadership. One of Beijing's latest ambitions involves the Red Planet, with plans to send its first crewed mission there by 2033. China's ambitions are partly fuelled by a US ban on Chinese astronauts in the International Space Station. Since 2011, the US Congress has passed a bill forbidding its aeronautics and space administration from working with China, citing a risk of espionage.

 
