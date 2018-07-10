China’s Sovereign Wealth Fund CIC Posts Record Returns, Surpassing $941.4 bln

ul 10, 2018 06:38 AM China’s Sovereign Wealth Fund CIC Posts Record Returns By Peng Qinqin and Han Wei CIC posts the best results in its decade of operation, boosted by strong returns from abroad. Photo: VCG China’s sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. (CIC) booked its best annual performance last year with a 37.5% increase in net profit, thanks to record returns from overseas portfolios. CIC, which manages investment of the world’s largest stockpile of foreign exchange, posted net income of $103.62 billion in 2017, up from $75.34 billion in 2016, according to its annual report released Monday. https://www.caixinglobal.com/2018-0...-fund-cic-posts-record-returns-101297656.html *** China’s sovereign wealth fund surpasses $941.4 bln: CIC annual report CGTN's Liu Jing 2018-07-09 China Investment Corporation (CIC)’s overseas investments hit a record high of 17.59 percent net return denominated in USD, according to the annual report 2017 of CIC which released on Monday. According to the report, by the end of 2017, CIC's overseas investments had generated a net cumulative annualized return of 5.94 percent. Based in Beijing, the total assets of CIC, the country's sovereign wealth fund surpassed 941.4 billion US dollars as of December, 2017, which translated into a cumulative annualized growth rate of the state-owned capital had reached 14.51 percent. Based in Beijing, the total assets of CIC had surpassed $941.4 billion as of December, 2017. /CGTN Photo Tu Guangshao, Vice Chairman and President of CIC, said that In terms of scale, it is equivalent to re-creating three CIC companies after ten years' development. CIC, founded in 2007 with a registered capital of 200 billion US dollars, is a wholly state-owned vehicle that helps diversify China’s foreign exchange holdings and seek maximum returns for its shareholders within acceptable risk tolerance. 43.6 percent of CIC's overseas investment was in public equities by the end of 2017, followed by alternative assets, fixed incomes, cash and others, the report said. Around two-thirds of the investment was externally managed. Moreover, talking about the domestic equity, CIC said that by the end of 2017, state-owned financial capital under Central Huijin's management had reached 4.1 trillion yuan (about 619 billion US dollars) the total assets of Central Huijin's holding companies were 112 trillion yuan, representing a year-on-year growth of 8 percent. “This year marks the 40th anniversary since China embarked on its economic program of reform and opening-up. For CIC, it will be the juncture for journeying into its second decade,” Tu said. “To thrive and prosper, CIC will advance new development plans, build institutional capacity, and implement new ways for outbound investment and state-owned financial capital management.” *** @Viva_Viet , my friend, CIC's annual income is bigger than Vietnam's GDP. And, it probably gets a better return on its investment than Vietnam's. You may have to slightly update your 2023 disaster prophecy .