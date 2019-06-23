What's new

China’s Southern Theatre Command receives light-weight Type 15 tanks

1600797912895.png



Last week, the spokesman of the Chinese Defense Ministry confirmed the inducted into 75th Group Army service of a new Type 15 light tank.

The 75th is one of China’s ‘Southern Guardians’ with responsibility for protecting the southern coast, defense journalist Sam Cranny-Evans said.

The Type 15 light tank is a Chinese third-generation light tank operated by the People’s Liberation Army Ground Force, as a replacement for the antiquated Type 62 light tank introduced in 1963.

The Type 15 is designed to fulfill the requirement for a lighter, more mobile modern tank that can effectively operate in highland/plateau, woodland and water-rich regions where the heavier Type 99 and Type 96 main battle tanks might have difficulties traversing.

With a powerful engine, the Type 15 lightweight main battle tank can effectively operate in plateau and water-rich regions difficult for heavier tanks, and with its advanced fire control systems and 105 millimeter caliber armor-piercing main gun, it can outgun any other light armored vehicles at high elevations.

1600798002580.png


1600798018861.png


Furthermore, the 81st Group Army of the People’s Liberation Army also received new Type 15 tanks.

China's Southern Theatre Command receives light-weight Type 15 tanks

