China's 'sophisticated' military becomes first to fire missile from hypersonic aircraft US officials think Beijing could be pulling ahead in the arms race

A hypersonic weapon test China executed in July reportedly fired a projectile from the system during the flight, an advanced capability that no country has previously demonstrated.



US scientists were surprised by the feat, a sign that China’s military programme is far more sophisticated, and possibly progressing at a much faster pace than previously known. The new details of



Experts are unsure how China managed to overcome the challenges of physics to fire a nuclear-capable missile from a vehicle travelling at hypersonic speed – at least five times the speed of sound, and with enough power to travel around the world.

They’re also trying to determine the purpose of the projectile, which seems to have been fired off with no clear target, before falling into the water.



It could possibly have been an air-to-air missile, or a way to shoot down missile defence systems that might otherwise target the hypersonic weapon during wartime, according to unnamed Pentagon officials cited in the FT.



Hypersonic missiles fly so fast and close to the Earth that they can be hard for radar systems to detect.



The US has been developing hypersonic missiles for years, though US military officials are warning that China, and potentially also Russia, may be pulling ahead.



A few days ago, Russian officials said the military fired a hypersonic cruise missile from a warship that hit its test target in the Arctic.

“We’re not as advanced as the Chinese or the Russians in terms of hypersonic programs,” said Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of space operations, at the Halifax International Security Forum this weekend. The US has “catching up to do very quickly.”



To catch up, on Friday, the US announced it was putting



Over the last five years, China has conducted hundreds of hypersonic tests, whereas the



China appears also to be building out large missile silos across the country, based on analysis of satellite images.

Beijing’s increasingly bellicose rhetoric, coupled with apparently increasing military prowess, has led to concerns that physical conflict could erupt.



China previously

The government has also always claimed that its military programme is only meant to ensure peace and stability especially in its own territory. The challenge, however, is that Beijing lays claim to disputed areas considered international waters, and entire swaths that belong to other nations.



Leader Xi Jinping has made it a priority to modernise the country’s military, plunging billions into developing new weapons.

China’s defence budget for 2021 was publicly stated at 1.36 trillion yuan (£160 billion), though experts generally believe that it spends far more than it discloses.



Defence experts have long highlighted that the Chinese military’s biggest shortcoming is a lack of combat experience, making it hard to know just how soldiers would perform if under pressure in the field.





