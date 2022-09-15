China’s soft power push gains ground as entertainment exports surge​

Still far from being on Hallyu tier.To be fair, Hallyu is a wall .



JApan - Anime ,Manga.

Korea-kpop,Kdrama.

China- Games?



Korea can't compete with Japan in Anime & Manga.

Japan can't compete with Kpop & Kdrama



Both have their own strength and weakness.

What is for China ?



China's massive movie industry has potential for global impact,but quality control in China has fallen far below global hallyu,producers only want some pretty face that caters to fandom,not Pretty face + talent like korean stars, the quality control of script and production is nowhere near Korean standard.It's about profit and mass production for the greedy Chinese producers . Chinese screenwriters and directors in most mainstream projects are amateurs compared to their much more capable and well-vetted Korean counterparts.

Same thing with animation, Chinese animation itself is top tier but the script and direction are nowhere near Japanese standard of consistency and quality overall.



The place where China improved close to the lvl of Korean standard is variety shows,but idk if they learned from the Korean directors that were hired or if it's Korean directors that are still directing all the good shows. But without hallyu-like clout, not many notices it.

Well Korea and Japan are major soft power exporter , only behind the imperial softpower of Hollywood, they thrive without whole of western media engaged in spears against them.China has much higher hurdle to cross yet the reward would also be that much sweeter.