China's SOEs to beef up development of satellite navigation industry

A dozen centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) jointly launched a platform for the development of China's satellite navigation industry in Beijing on Thursday. The BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) is China's independently developed and globally operated navigation system. China is scheduled to launch the last of the 30 Beidou satellites in June, to complete the satellite deployment of the BDS-3 constellation for global coverage.