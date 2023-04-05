China’s Soccer Experiment Was a Flop. Now It May Be Over.​

Football is a passion, about love. You cannot drill a person to be a great football player. You cannot teach a player to be the next Maradona, as you can in most Olympic sports, you need to first accept the football culture, have your kids wants to be the next Maradona, have a passion for it. Study the moves of the great players, develop your skills. You need vision and skill to win at football. This is different than throwing a ball around. The entire game is precision with your feet. Vision then precision.



Train triangle passing, and triangle defense. Train dribbling. Train long ball and crosses. Train accuracy. There is much to it. And if you are forced by your parents to do this, you are no good. This is not like learning piano or handball. It is among the most difficult sports to master. With enough training, you can be a three point specialist in basketball. With enough practice you can hit a ball. Football is different. You have to really love football as a culture. And only a few are to master it. The rest would play in the smaller leagues.



Football is about love, if you do not love everything about it and do not have passion for football, move the athlete onto to Olympic diving.



You don't need only tall players to win. The only requirement for tall players is defense and goalie. So people of various heights can play this. Maradona was only 5 feet 5 inches. About ~165 cm.



If China turns into a football culture, where kids want to be the next Kim Min-jae. It could be done. Look at Japan, they are among the best in Asia.