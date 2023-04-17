China’s smartphone market share on the Russian market has surpassed 70%​

As a result, Xiaomi and Realme are now the top two smartphone makers on the marketApril 17 2023M.Video-Eldorado, a store that sells gadgets, said that Chinese smartphones made up more than 70% of the Russian market in the first quarter of 2023. This is up from about 50% last year. Samsung and Apple both cut back on sales in Russia because of the war in Ukraine. As a result, Xiaomi and Realme are now the top two smartphone makers on the market.Moscow is becoming more dependent on Beijing because it has greatly increased the amount of yuan it uses, increased the amount of energy it sends to China, and started selling more cars with Chinese brands as Western automakers leave Russia. M.Video, the largest consumer goods store in Russia, said that Apple and Samsung have fallen from first and third to third and fourth. In 2022, they were first and third.“Compared to last year, the amount of demand for brands from China went up by 42%, and their share of the market was over 70%,” M.Video said in a statement on Monday. Russia is trying to stop using Western technology. Last month, Kommersant newspaper reported that the Kremlin told people working on the 2024 presidential election to stop using Apple iPhones because Western intelligence agencies might be able to hack them.In what are called “parallel imports,” the Kremlin has also made it possible for Russian companies to ship in some goods, like smartphones, without the license holder’s permission. Analysts say that most devices are imported from China, but the Vedomosti newspaper reported in February that GS Group research showed that parallel imports helped iPhone imports from India double in 2022 compared to the year before.Last year, M.Video and mobile operator MTS (MTSS.MM) started selling used and discounted smartphones. This gave Russian customers cheaper options at a time when Western sanctions were making the economy shrink and wages go down. M.Video noticed that the demand for smartphones was picking up in the first quarter of this year.