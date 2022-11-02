What's new

China’s Smartphone-Makers Ship Fewer Units as Demand Remains Weak at Home and Abroad

China’s Smartphone-Makers Ship Fewer Units as Demand Remains Weak at Home and Abroad - Caixin Global

China’s Smartphone-Makers Ship Fewer Units as Demand Remains Weak at Home and Abroad - The companies’ total shipments dropped 11.9% year-on-year to 71.1 million handsets
www.caixinglobal.com

China’s smartphone-makers shipped 71.1 million handsets in the third quarter, down 11.9% year-on-year as demand stayed weak, according to Friday data from International Data Corp. (IDC), a market intelligence provider.

However, the decline was narrower than in the previous two quarters of 2022.

“The gloomy circumstances and clouded outlook of the Covid policy in China are adding more uncertainties to next year’s market outlook,” said Will Wong, senior research manager for client devices at IDC Asia/Pacific.
 

