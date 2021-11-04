China’s smartphone chip champion Unisoc reaches new heights in global market

The fabless chip firm saw its shipments of smartphone processors grow 147 times from a year earlier during the most recent quarter

Unisoc’s rapid ascent comes amid China’s drive to increase technological self-reliance and reduce demand for foreign chips

The Unisoc booth seen at the 2019 World 5G Convention in Beijing on November 21, 2019. Photo: VCGUnisoc, China’s largest designer of chips for mobile phones, is quickly emerging as a rising power in the global market, as it seeks to challenge the dominance of traditional players such as Taiwan’s MediaTek and US giant Qualcomm.The Shanghai-based fabless chip firm shipped 147 times more smartphone processors in the quarter ended September from a year earlier, reaching a record 4.1 million units, according to the results of a survey conducted by Chinese market research company CINNO released this week.The jump in sales was buoyed by orders from clients including Huawei’s budget brand spin-off Honor, Nokia and Chinese smartphone brand Doov, said researchers. Unisoc’s flagship Tiger T610 chip – reportedly made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company – is featured in Honor’s budget Play 5T and Changwan 20 phones.