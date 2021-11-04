What's new

China’s smartphone chip champion Unisoc reaches new heights in global market

onebyone

onebyone

Jul 2, 2014
China’s smartphone chip champion Unisoc reaches new heights in global market
  • The fabless chip firm saw its shipments of smartphone processors grow 147 times from a year earlier during the most recent quarter
  • Unisoc’s rapid ascent comes amid China’s drive to increase technological self-reliance and reduce demand for foreign chips
1636026296999.png

The Unisoc booth seen at the 2019 World 5G Convention in Beijing on November 21, 2019. Photo: VCG


Unisoc, China’s largest designer of chips for mobile phones, is quickly emerging as a rising power in the global market, as it seeks to challenge the dominance of traditional players such as Taiwan’s MediaTek and US giant Qualcomm.
The Shanghai-based fabless chip firm shipped 147 times more smartphone processors in the quarter ended September from a year earlier, reaching a record 4.1 million units, according to the results of a survey conducted by Chinese market research company CINNO released this week.
The jump in sales was buoyed by orders from clients including Huawei’s budget brand spin-off Honor, Nokia and Chinese smartphone brand Doov, said researchers. Unisoc’s flagship Tiger T610 chip – reportedly made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company – is featured in Honor’s budget Play 5T and Changwan 20 phones.

China’s Unisoc emerges as a new force in global chip market

The fabless chip firm saw its shipments of smartphone processors nearly doubled from a year earlier during the most recent quarter amid China’s drive for technology self-reliance.
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
What is so great about a Chinese company "designing" its variation of a licensed ARM processor architecture ?
 
FairAndUnbiased

Nov 25, 2011
jamahir said:
What is so great about a Chinese company "designing" its variation of a licensed ARM processor architecture ?
Do you understand what ARM is? It is the arithmetic instruction set. It is not the processor itself, it is not even half the processor.

Here's a processor schematic. There's tons of remaining design work outside of the instruction set.

Unisoc also doesn't just make processors, they also make display drivers, RF, etc. which are not ARM in any way.
 
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
FairAndUnbiased said:
Do you understand what ARM is? It is the arithmetic instruction set. It is not the processor itself, it is not even half the processor.

Here's a processor schematic. There's tons of remaining design work outside of the instruction set.

Unisoc also doesn't just make processors, they also make display drivers, RF, etc. which are not ARM in any way.
Then forget ARM and the ARM-related system bus AHB if they are not so important, use the Chinese "indigenous" LoongArch architecture instead and build a SoC around it. :)
 
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


