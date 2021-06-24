What's new

China's Smart new Fuxing bullet trains put into service today, June.25 2021. Travel into the future

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

China's Smart new Fuxing bullet trains put into service today, June.25 2021. Travel into the future

Travel into the future... China's new Fuxing bullet trains integrate #5G, cloud computing, and other modern technologies, offering passengers a smarter journey.


This day is surely a date to be remembered in China's high speed railway industry
- Smart new fuxing bullet trains introduced
- Tibet's first high speed railway put into service
 
