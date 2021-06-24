beijingwalker
China's Smart new Fuxing bullet trains put into service today, June.25 2021. Travel into the future
Travel into the future... China's new Fuxing bullet trains integrate #5G, cloud computing, and other modern technologies, offering passengers a smarter journey.
This day is surely a date to be remembered in China's high speed railway industry
- Smart new fuxing bullet trains introduced
- Tibet's first high speed railway put into service
