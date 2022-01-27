China's SJ-21 satellite is cleaning the space debris on GEO

China's SJ-21 'tugs' dead satellite out of GEO belt: Trackers - Breaking Defense "I think there are more questions than answers right now when it comes to SJ-21," Todd Harrison, director of CSIS's Aerospace Project, told Breaking Defense.

China’s SJ-21 ‘tugs’ dead satellite out of GEO belt:By THERESA HITCHENSon January 26, 2022 at 3:26 PMWASHINGTON: China’s SJ-21 satellite now “appears to be functioning as a space tug,” pulling a dead CompassG2, or Beidou, navigation satellite out of the way of other satellites operating in the heavily populated Geosynchronous Orbit, according to a new analysis by commercial space monitoring firm ExoAnalytic Solutions.The observations were reported today by Brien Flewelling, who serves as the firm’s chief architect for space situational awareness (SSA), during a webinar hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).According to Flewelling’s video presentation, the SJ-21 on Jan. 22 went “missing” from its orbital slot for a few hours, after performing what are known as “close proximity operations,” moving closer and closer around the Compass G2. The “gap” in observations was caused by the fact that when it then docked with the defunct satellite, it was daytime — when telescopes cannot image. ExoAnalytics tracked it down after it had subsequently performed “a large maneuver” pulling the dead satellite out of GEO.“We continue to track SJ-21 and monitor it for conjunctions with all known space objects. The ability to maintain custody of SJ-21 after this large daytime maneuver is an important and unique capability of Exo’s commercial SSA network,” the video reported.Space Command, which via the 18th Space Control Squadron monitors space objects, did not respond to a request for comment by press time.The SJ-21 is the same satellite that this past November caused a bit of a kerfuffle when the 18th Space Squadron reported that it was moving around either a sub-satellite or its kick motor (AKM) in a way that suggested Beijing was testing how to spoof space monitoring networks.Badge of the SJ21 mission.