China's sixth-generation fighter aircraft

China's sixth-generation fighter aircraft design based on nuclear propulsion
Design Notes

Aerodynamic layout: The nose starts from the edge of a large increase lift, duck wings can be rotated 360 °. Inlet rectangular design, the fuselage back into the air. The main wing for the diamond-shaped, adjustable flaps and edges of the former, &#9312; leading edge sweep angle of 40 ~ 50 °. Twin-tail camber is about 25 °.

Propulsion: there are two programs.

Program 1: a conventional propulsion, using thrust-weight ratio of 12 to 15 between the turbofan engines, no afterburner: we can use Mach 1.5 ~ 1.8 supercruise; with afterburner: the maximum can reach Mach 2.4.

Program 2: using nuclear propulsion, using the nuclear heating-fuel rocket engines to accelerate the use of nuclear reactors, heat working fluid, jet speed can reach 5 to 10 km/second or so; or use of nuclear rocket engines, from nuclear power industry after the electric field to accelerate ions quality..

Both programs are using thrust-vectoring technology for aircraft maneuverability.

Airborne Weapons: a main-deck fuselage belly and two vice-cabins. Shells buried in the main cabin 4 ~ 6 in the long-range air to air missiles, and its maximum striking distance of 200 ~ 400KM. Vice shells buried in the cabin two off-axis angle is ± 90 ° infrared imaging focal plane short-range combat missiles. Can be mounted satellite/TV/IR/laser-guided and anti-radiation weapons and open space.

Airborne equipment: the source fitted with multi-function phased-array radar and helmet sight, a rear mounted tail radar, with all the attacks, over the shoulder launch capabilities. Equipped with radar/UV/IR warning system, installation of a belly may be 360 ° rotating laser cannons, the tail with an active-defense network systems.

With the formation of combat capability, and a strong command of active / passive electronic interference.


Range:

If the use of the program one: a maximum range of 4000 ~ 5000KM, combat radius of 1500 ~ 2000KM, with aerial refueling capability.

If the use of the program two: enabling ultra-long-range flight operations, a maximum range of 12000 ~ 15000KM, combat radius of 5000 ~ 6000KM, without aerial refueling.


Aircraft, the basic geometric dimensions and weight:

Length 15m
Wingspan 10m
High 3.5m
Empty weight is about 13000 ~ 15000Kg
Maximum Takeoff Weight
Program 1: 30000 ~ 35000Kg
Program 2: 22000 ~ 27000Kg (less nuclear fuel can be loaded fuel 7000Kg)
Ceiling of about 18000m.

Note:
1: The data provided on-board computers to automatically adjust side flaps of the former two of Yi Shen a reduction, to changes in sweep angle degrees.
2: In view of the aircraft accidents that may occur to prevent the occurrence of nuclear contamination, nuclear fuel packed in special containers; Once an incident occurs, and the pilot at the same time the pop-up, nuclear reactions shut down automatically.
3: to deal with IR / radar, chase the missile, its shape and police net is similar to a missile attack by the radar derived direction, altitude, speed, rushed into the tail missiles, automatic pop-up 20 meters away from the machine, open a 3-meter-long square network, so that it and the missile hit and destroyed.
China Arsenal: China's sixth-generation fighter aircraft design based on nuclear propulsion
 
Congratulations to china on it's successful fifth gen. flight test but don't you think thinking about sixth generation right now is little too optimistic?
Sixth generation fighter won't be available before 2050. You can take my words for it. :)
 
There will be a 5.5 gen at least in between .....6 th generation should be expected to be unmanned , having other capabilities - The closest is what Boeing is planning by 2025 approx
 
lol do you think a company/country would release the design detail of its fighter which is just on paper right now,lol isn't it like Ferrari going to release a new car and they are making design public 20 years prior to its first road trial so the competitors can have a look inside the design and can judge from there what type of thing is going to come-out so they can also relate their product with that in terms of design and characteristics .
 
:D What India gotta do then?

no troll but IMO that India would most likely want to have a "JV" pact with Martians (bear no relation to our distinguished member Martian 2 here) in order to "produce" the 6th gen. Right? :lol:
 
Unmanned fighters should still have problem with AI behavior in a nuclear environment. If a reactor can be miniaturized to the point that it can fly, then I have nothing to say, but don't think that's likely. Metal hydrogen has a better chance. Ion drives don't work in atmosphere for obvious reasons.

I'm thinking we would have energy weapons by then :china: since we are leading the world in laser technology and laser welding. Just turn up the power on a welder and you have a beam weapon. If we can get a flying nuclear reactor, beam weapons are not far away.
 
Nucler Propulsion? WOW.

I can not wait to see that.
 
Speeder 2 said:
:D What India gotta do then?

no troll but IMO that India would most likely want to have a "JV" pact with Martians (bear no relation to our distinguished member Martian 2 here) in order to "produce" the 6th gen. Right? :lol:
Click to expand...
You Troll and say No troll??? Well About what India will do, Leave it to us, Now About what you should do, Do it first Then Ask What India should do....
 
lol, I wasn't going to respond to this thread. But it is just to humorous to ignore. I can just see it now, Jets with nuclear reactors crashing. As all aircraft types do eventually.
 
A reactor is not a bomb. The enrichment levels are nowhere near what is necessary for it to go critical.

Though the original measurements for the plane are too small. 15m on a heavy fighter? even regular planes need 20 m, i can see maybe 25 m for a nuclear fighter.
 
my chineese brothers give us lesser mortals a break. we are yet to digest the news of u r stealth fighter. please do not talk abt sixth gen fighters it would be too much for rest of the world.lol.

on topic, i think minitiarization of nuclear reactor is the first step towards tht technology. i think we are pretty far off on that front. but as they say, u never know with the chineese, they might jus make it happen sooner than we think.
 
